SUNDAY APRIL 19TH 2020 – 10AM – 3PM

Trinity Playing Fields

cnr Manning & Elderfield Rd, Waterford

FEATURING

300+ VINTAGE, CLASSIC & CUSTOM CARS

THE FILTH

Featuring Karl O’Callaghan



THE DARK SIDE OF BOB

With Bob Webster

Plus Curtin FM favourites, Lawrence, Dean, Jason & Country Hour with Brendan T Moylan, Live broadcast, Live entertainment, Food vans, Raffles and more…



Entry $5 adults

$3 children

$15 family (2+4)



FOR MORE INFORMATION

Email: carshow@curtinfm.com.au

Call: (08) 9266 2121