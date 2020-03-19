COVID-19 Response

In response to the current impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), Curtin FM 100.1 is taking steps to ensure the health and wellbeing of its volunteers, broadcasters and staff.

The doors to the station are closed to the public and the Curtin Radio office is now also closed. Listeners can continue to call the studios on 9484 1927 or email studio@curtinfm.com.au.

Curtin FM will continue to broadcast and do what we do best and that is to entertain, inform and educate the wider Perth community, which we believe in the current climate is more important than ever.