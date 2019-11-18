Rated 9/10 by kids!

Cryptic crosswords are highly engaging (even addictive!) and an educational tool. They help build vocabulary, general knowledge, and a love for the English language. Solving them develops lateral thinking, problem-solving skills, and decoding ability — vital skills for young people in this ever-changing world.

The perfect gift to keep kids off screens.

With Christmas just around the corner, Cryptic Crosswords for Young Puzzlers is an ideal gift for kids of all abilities. Keep kids off screens over the holidays, and help them develop new skills while having fun at the same time.