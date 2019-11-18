The newly created Cryptic Crosswords for Young Puzzlers book is the perfect Christmas gift for kids of all ages.
Proudly promoted by Curtin Radio, the book is written using conversational language so it’s easy for young readers to engage with. It uses dynamic characters to introduce young puzzlers to cryptic crosswords, teaching them how to decode and solve even the trickiest clues.
Rated 9/10 by kids!
Cryptic crosswords are highly engaging (even addictive!) and an educational tool. They help build vocabulary, general knowledge, and a love for the English language. Solving them develops lateral thinking, problem-solving skills, and decoding ability — vital skills for young people in this ever-changing world.
The perfect gift to keep kids off screens.
With Christmas just around the corner, Cryptic Crosswords for Young Puzzlers is an ideal gift for kids of all abilities. Keep kids off screens over the holidays, and help them develop new skills while having fun at the same time.
Exclusive pre-launch sale with Curtin Radio.
Cryptic Crosswords for Young Puzzlers isn’t actually on the market yet, but you can celebrate the launch of this book with a pre-launch copy thanks for Curtin Radio! Here’s what you need to know and how to order.
- Books are only available through Curtin Radio until they go on the market early in 2020.
- The book is priced at $14.99, plus $3 postage per order (postage is free if collected from the station).
- This is a Curtin FM 100.1 Radiothon project.
- To purchase a copy (or copies) phone the station on (08) 9266 2121.
- Postal orders must be received by Thursday December 12 if they are to reach you before Christmas.