Goldfields with Greg Pearce & Alpha Travel

“Join me as we explore Western Australia’s most famous gold-mining region. Visit historic museums, enjoy billy tea, eat damper, and discover the breathtaking esperance region.”

— Greg Pearce

Six days, five nights, departs Perth on May 3, 2021. Read on to see what’s included.

Return travel to Kalgoorlie on the Prospector train.

Three nights accommodation.

Kalgoorlie and two nights in Esperance all with private facilities.

ALL meals including one feature.

farewell dinner with drinks included.

Kalgoorlie-Gwalia-Leonora Sights Bay of Islands cruise at Esperance with lunch on Woody Island.

Porterage of your luggage (1 piece pp).

Morning tea every day.

Services of tour escorts Kevin Pearce & Rory Oktaviono.

Let’s take a look at some of the much-anticipated days planned for this tour.

Monday May 3 — Perth – Kalgoorlie

All aboard the fabulous ‘Prospector’ as we prepare to depart for the 655km journey to Kalgoorlie. Morning tea is served at your seat as we travel through the scenic Avon Valley, and later a light luncheon. On arrival in to Kalgoorlie-Boulder we transfer to our hotel which is situated right opposite the station. Tonight we enjoy a feature welcome dinner in the hotel function room with entertainment by popular singer, Paul Robinson.

Tuesday May 4 — Kalgoorlie-Leonora-Kalgoorlie

After breakfast we join our road coach for a full day touring the historic Northerns Goldfields regions. Our first stop is Menzies for morning tea then to Leonora for a brief tour of the town and a visit to Gwalia to see the Sons of Gwalia super pit. We enjoy lunch at the original Mine Managers residence and visit the old miner’s cottages built of corrugated iron and hessian. On our return to Kalgoorlie we stop at the historic Grand Hotel Kookynie and also the Niagara Dam.

Wednesday May 5 — Kalgoorlie-Esperance

After breakfast we check out from our hotel to board our road coach for the journey to Esperance. We visit the historic town of Coolgardie, once a busy railway town for the junction of the Esperance rail line. Heading south we stop at the Norseman Historical Museum where locals have prepared a home-style lunch including billy tea and damper in the grounds of the museum. Late afternoon we arrive at Esperance and check in to our motel for dinner and accommodation for the next two nights.

Thursday May 6 — Esperance

This morning we transfer to the Taylor Street Jetty to board the Woody Island ferry. Over 100 islands form the Archipelago of the Recherche and we cruise close enough to some of them to view the seals, wild goats and multitude of bird life. We later disembark for a guided nature walk on Woody Island and enjoy a barbecue lunch in the café overlooking the Bay of Islands. After lunch we return to the mainland for a brief tour of the township before dinner at our motel.

Friday May 7 — Esperance-Kalgoorlie

After breakfast, there is some free time to visit the shopping centre before we head north again to Kalgoorlie. We stop for morning tea at Grass Patch and again at Norseman for lunch. On arrival at our hotel in Kalgoorlie there is time to freshen up before we board our coach to take us to one of Kalgoorlie’s historic pubs to enjoy balcony dining overlooking Hannan St, with farewell drinks included. After dinner we enjoy a brief tour of the lights of the Golden Mile.

Saturday May 8 — Kalgoorlie-Perth

An early breakfast this morning and then it’s time to board the ‘Prospector’ again for our return journey home. Morning tea and a light lunch are served at your seat before our early afternoon arrival in to the East Perth Terminal.

