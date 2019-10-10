India with Glenn Mitchell & Alpha Travel

From February 29 to March 17, a handful of budding travellers will explore India on an exclusive escorted tour, guided by Curtin Radio’s very own Glenn Mitchell.

These explorers will travel from North to South India, experiencing everything this vibrant, majestic country has to offer. Places are still available for this exciting journey — read on to see what’s in store!

17 nights in India, staying at Luxury accommodation throughout.

Travel in comfort by train and private coach.

Two nights in Ranthambore National Park for a chance to see the famous Bengal Tiger.

Visit Shimla at the foot of the majestic Himalayas, via the famous UNESCO World Heritage Site Railway.

See the Taj Mahal at sunrise and sunset.

Enjoy a range of dining options throughout the tour.

Two nights on a luxury houseboat in Kerala, enjoying the slow pace of life.

And more…

Let’s take a look at some of the much-anticipated days planned for this tour.

Sunday March 1 — New Delhi

After breakfast, an escort will take you on a full-day tour of Old and New Delhi. Explore ancient monuments and bustling markets in Old Delhi, including the Red Fort, the biggest mosque in India, the oldest (and busiest!) markets in Old Delhi, and the black marble memorial to Mahatma Gandhi Raj Ghat.

Later, proceed to New Delhi to visit the Qutab Minar and a mausoleum of the Mughal Emperor’s Tomb. Your driver will take you past the Presidential House, Parliament House, Government buildings, and India Gate. Tonight, you’ll enjoy a welcome dinner at Bukhara restaurant at Hotel ITC Mughal Sheraton, Delhi.

Friday March 6 — Agra

A sunrise tour of the Taj Mahal — construction took 22 years, 20,000 men, and the white marble was quarried 200 miles away and transported to the site by a fleet of 1,000 elephants. Built by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in the mid-17th century as an expression of his love for his wife Mumtaz Mahal, the Taj Mahal is truly one of the wonders of the world.

After breakfast, visit the Agra Fort. Later this evening, you’ll see the spectacular theatre production ‘Mohabbat the Taj — The saga of love’. This performance stages the largest replica of the Taj Mahal, presenting the legend of love that created this magnificent mausoleum. Proceed for Dinner at Pehawari restaurant at ITC Mughal.

Tuesday March 10 — Jaipur & Amber

After breakfast, head to Jaipur and the ancient capital of Amber to visit the fabulous 17th century Amber Fort. Don’t worry — a jeep will spare you the trouble of climbing up and down the fortress! Later in the afternoon, you’ll explore City Palace —an overwhelming complex of exquisite palaces, gardens and courtyards, decorative art and carved doorways.

Walk across to the adjacent Astronomical Observatory, built by the Maharaja of Jaipur in 1726 and one of the five such astronomical wonders built by him. Stop and see the ‘Palace of Winds’, otherwise known as Hawa Mahal, before having dinner at 1135AD restaurant, located in Amber Fort.

Sunday March 15 — Periyar & Alleppey

Today, you will meet your driver and travel by road to your houseboat in Alleppey, Spice Coast Cruises — one of the most popular boats. Houseboats were once used to transport rice, spices, and other goods between Kuttanad and the Cochin port. This Alleppey village is located on the Inland canals of Kerala, and you cruise along in your houseboat on the large Vembanad Lake.

The traditional boat is made from natural materials, powered by solar energy, and runs on vegetable oil. You will have two nights in Alleppey to relax and wind down after your memorable tour through India.

