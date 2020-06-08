Hasn’t it been quite the year? For you our loyal listeners and for all of us here at Curtin Radio

We are so proud of our listeners and for all of your support as we took the unchartered ride through the COVID pandemic….. together.

Curtin Radio continued to broadcast live from our studios, day after day knowing that by staying on the air we would keep some level of normality for your lives.

We were there for you and now we are asking for you to be there for us!

Radiothon 2020 starts on Monday June 15 and is running for a full week

We ask you for your help by donating …..or …. by becoming a member, it all helps and the Station needs your financial support more than ever

So remember Monday, June 15 Radiothon 2020. Make it your way to say thanks to Curtin FM for keeping you smiling during these difficult times.