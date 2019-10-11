Spain with Greg Pearce & Alpha Travel

With cosmopolitan cities and ancient villages, rolling vineyards and rugged mountains, Northern Spain is as unforgettable as it is eclectic.

In October 2020, Curtin Radio personality Greg Pearce will lead an Alpha Travel tour group through this unique landscape and culture. Together, they’ll experience the finest sights and tastes — often missed by other travellers — on a journey to the heart of this diverse region.

Running from October 6 to October 27, this three-week journey includes boutique hotel stays, an eight-night cruise, exclusive wine tours, authentic cooking classes, as well as exploring countless history-rich cities and locations. With every day a highlight balancing action, adventure, and relaxation, let’s take a look at some of the jam-packed undertakings.

Friday October 9 — Girona, Siurana, Besalu & Caronda

First up, cheese tasting at a local farm in Siurana. Then, it’s onwards to the medieval village of Besalu, where the tour will explore Romanesque architecture. After, Cardona calls, where a tour of the imposing castle is ready to be explored.

Thursday October 15 — Hondarribia, Getaria & Bilbao

Travellers start the day with some free time to explore and enjoy some pintxos in San Sebastian. Then, the tour moves on to the Mirador del Monte Igueldo for some stunning scenery and panoramic views. Travelling to Hondarribia, the tour parks at Hotel Parador for the night and enjoys a three-course meal at a Michelin-star restaurant.

Monday October 19 —Barcelona, Lisbon

The much-anticipated cruise begins! As travellers board an Azamara ship, they’re met with a timeless romance as they wander the ship and take in the stunning seascape. Guests will enjoy impeccable amenities and service, gourmet meals, and a warm, thriving atmosphere. The cruise will voyage around the bottom of Spain, visiting Valencia, Catagena, Malaga, Gibraltar, and Seville, before arriving in Lisbon on Tuesday October 27.

Don’t miss the boat!

There’s always a new Alpha Travel tour on the horizon — it’s not too late to put your name on the list for this one. Book your next trip with Alpha Travel and choose from a plethora of cruises, tours, destinations, and offers. And, who knows? You may even end up travelling with Greg!

Visit the Alpha Travel website for more information.