In today’s digital-centric world, there a rush to get online and jump on every new bandwagon that comes along.

As people start privileging digital, it’s easy to forget about the mediums that have been successful for decades. While digital methods, such as Google Ads, can be extremely effective, ironically, sometimes the best way to stand out in the digital landscape is to go traditional. Radio is still one of the best ways to complement your online marketing strategies.

So, why radio? We’ve laid out a few key takeaways on why you should add it to your marketing mix.

People love local

Today, many industries outsource labour or product development overseas. It’s become more and more difficult to find local. The thing is, people prefer to support local businesses, and there’s no better way to remind an audience your business is local, than to showcase on local radio. Appeal to people in your immediate community, building trust and credibility as you let them know you’re a Perth-based operation.

Drive traffic back to your website

It’s one thing to have a beautiful website, but how can people actually find it? Many people believe that once they launch a new website, people will automatically discover it, but this is rarely the case. Radio is an effective way to drive traffic back to your site, where they can find more information about your offerings and make contact. It’s all part of a full marketing strategy.

Radio is flexible

Unlike sharing your message on say, a billboard (where you’re locked-in), radio campaigns often have an incredibly quick production time. This allows you to respond to what’s happening in the community, as well as in your specific industry, market, or target audience.

Reach an unreached audience

Radio is incredibly intimate. You’re in people’s cars, homes, shopping centres, workplaces, gyms, and more. Whether intentional or not, there’s a good chance a person will listen to the radio on a daily basis. This makes it incredibly easy to share your message and reach people who may not otherwise hear about you. You don’t have to wait for people to Google you to see what you do — in a sense, you’ve done the work for them.

Piggyback on the trust of our good name

Add Curtin Radio to your marketing mix!

We’ve spent years building a loyal listening community, and our sponsors carry the reputable Curtin Radio name, automatically boosting credibility with our audience.

At Curtin Radio, our sponsors reach a weekly audience of 240,000 listeners, and a monthly cumulative audience of 558,000 listeners. And, our average listener tunes in for 16 hours every week — that’s a significant listenership! To find out how you can reach this group directly and design a campaign with impact, get in touch with one of our friendly, knowledgeable Account Managers.

