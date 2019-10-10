Rump Steak filled with Blue Cheese, Pear & Rocket
October 10, 2019

Serves 2 – 4 people.

Now, here’s an easy recipe for all you carnivores out there.

With this recipe, you’ll transform a fabulously barbecued steak into something that could be found on a New York menu for over $100 per serve. The flavour combinations will leave every taste bud tingling and are sure to satisfy everyone in the family.

Ingredients

  1. 1 piece of butterflied rump steak — midcut — 2cm with thick fat on the outside.
  2. 125gm Blue Castello cheese.
  3. 50gm Rocket.
  4. 1 pear — cored and sliced.
  5. 50ml extra virgin olive oil.
  6. Organic lake salt.
  7. Freshly cracked black pepper.

Method

  1. Ask your butcher to butterfly the rump steak with the fat on the outside.
  2. Open the piece of steak and rub oil onto both sides.
  3. In a hot fry pan, seal the centre-side of the butterflied steak for two minutes.
  4. While it’s cooking, salt and pepper the other side.
  5. Turn the steak over and cook the other side at a very hot sizzle for three minutes.
  6. Add crumbled blue cheese, some of the pear slices, and a handful of rocket to the inside of the steak.
  7. Fold the steak to create a “sandwich of meat” around the filling, and seal with a couple of toothpicks.
  8. With a lid on the fry pan, cook the outside of the steak for a minute and a half on each side to warm the filling.
  9. Once both sides are done, rest the meat off the heat (but keep the lid on) for around two minutes.
  10. Serve by cutting into fingers held together with toothpicks. You can add the remaining pear slices with some additional rocket and cheese, with the dressing of your choice, for a fresh, zingy side-salad.