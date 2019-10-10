Rump Steak filled with Blue Cheese, Pear & Rocket

Serves 2 – 4 people.
Now, here’s an easy recipe for all you carnivores out there.
With this recipe, you’ll transform a fabulously barbecued steak into something that could be found on a New York menu for over $100 per serve. The flavour combinations will leave every taste bud tingling and are sure to satisfy everyone in the family.
Ingredients
- 1 piece of butterflied rump steak — midcut — 2cm with thick fat on the outside.
- 125gm Blue Castello cheese.
- 50gm Rocket.
- 1 pear — cored and sliced.
- 50ml extra virgin olive oil.
- Organic lake salt.
- Freshly cracked black pepper.
Method
- Ask your butcher to butterfly the rump steak with the fat on the outside.
- Open the piece of steak and rub oil onto both sides.
- In a hot fry pan, seal the centre-side of the butterflied steak for two minutes.
- While it’s cooking, salt and pepper the other side.
- Turn the steak over and cook the other side at a very hot sizzle for three minutes.
- Add crumbled blue cheese, some of the pear slices, and a handful of rocket to the inside of the steak.
- Fold the steak to create a “sandwich of meat” around the filling, and seal with a couple of toothpicks.
- With a lid on the fry pan, cook the outside of the steak for a minute and a half on each side to warm the filling.
- Once both sides are done, rest the meat off the heat (but keep the lid on) for around two minutes.
- Serve by cutting into fingers held together with toothpicks. You can add the remaining pear slices with some additional rocket and cheese, with the dressing of your choice, for a fresh, zingy side-salad.