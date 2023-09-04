We’re pleased to bring you a daily horoscope every morning at 7:45am (AWST). These upbeat daily forecasters are a fun way to start each day. The segment is brought to you by Grace Gibson Productions, with each horoscope researched and written by popular astrologer Christina Stargazer. Based in NSW, Christina is a respected consultant, researcher, and writer who practices and teaches astrology and numerology.

What is a horoscope?

If you’re new to the world of astrology and numerology, a horoscope presents a forecast of a person’s future. The includes a description of character and circumstances, based on the relative positions of the stars and planets at the time of that person’s birth.

However, astrology is far more complicated than just the position of the sun on the day of your birth. There’s the position of the solar system’s planets at a particular time of day, or month, or season — the same goes for the moon.

In any case, your daily horoscope forecast will likely include advice for the day. This might be signs to look out for, challenges to confront, relationships to sow into, careers to rethink, and so on.

What’s the difference between a horoscope and a star sign?

A horoscope is a future reading based on a person’s star sign (also called a zodiac sign or astrological sign). Whether you’re an avid horoscope listener or long-time sceptic, you have an astrological sign that depends on the month you were born in.

The zodiac refers to the twelve signs from Aries to Pisces. Generally, people would align themselves with one (their birth sign), but you may also hear people say, “I’m a Taurus sun, Capricorn moon and Aries rising.” Confused? This simply means they’ve got an understanding of their complete birth chart and feel very in tune with it.

