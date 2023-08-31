How Do I Know Which Zodiac Sign I Am?

New to the world of horoscopes? You’ll need to start by knowing what your “Zodiac Sign” is — also called a “star sign” or “astrological sign”. There are 12 Zodiac Signs, each with its own unique symbol. However, unlike what you may think, these don’t naturally align with the 12 calendar months of the year. There is some crossover between months, which is why it can be tricky to know what your sign is…

A quick snapshot of the Zodiac Signs.

The basics.

There is so much to learn about Zodiac Signs and astrology. Aside from entire courses on it, people dedicate their whole lives to astrology studies and knowledge. Obviously, we can’t cover it all, so here’s a very surface-level info dump of the basics.

As we mentioned, there are 12 Zodiac Signs. Each has its own symbol, which is represented again by a specific constellation. Zodiac Signs also span specific dates of the year, so if you’re born within that date range, that’s the sign you’re “born under”.

Zodiac Signs & personality traits.

Astrologists believe your Zodiac Sign, and the position of the stars and planets at your birth, reveals a lot about your personality and characteristics, as well as how you express yourself. Although this isn’t considered a formal scientific field, Astrology has been used in this way for thousands of years.

When we go over the Signs later, you’ll see how each one carries different personality traits.

What about elements?

If you’ve already done a bit of research, you may have discovered that the 12 Signs also fall into four “elements”. These are Earth, Fire, Air, and Water. Since these elements represent the natural world, Astrologists believe they’re also influential to our personalities (on top of the Sign itself).

What are the different Zodiac Signs?

Aries (Birth date range: March 21 – April 19)

Represented by the ram constellation, Aries is the first Zodiac Sign. If you’re an Aries, you’re probably adventurous, dynamic, ambitious and competitive. Your friends and family likely recognise your desire to do things quickly, as well as your leadership qualities. However, your quickness can be your downfall and lead to impulsive decisions. And, sorry, but people may not always appreciate your bluntness…

Taurus (Birth date range: April 20 – May 20)

Coming in second is Taurus, represented by the constellation, Taurus (who would’ve thought?). If born under this sign, you’re considered to be dedicated, dependable, focused and creative. People are drawn to your intelligence and quickly discover you’re very trustworthy — as well as stubborn. That stubbornness often finds its way to question authority — especially when you feel people in power don’t deserve to be there. You also like to have fun, whatever that looks like to you personally.

Gemini (Birth date range: May 21 – June 20)

The Gemini sign (represented by the Gemini constellation) is denoted by the Dioscuri — the twins, Castor and Pollux. As a Gemini, you’re likely to be energetic, expressive, intelligent and playful. You’re probably extroverted and outgoing, like most Geminis, and enjoy a range of interests that may not be connected to one another. Unfortunately, you may have earned a reputation as a secret-spiller and be perceived as two-faced. You’ll probably have to work harder to build rapport and earn trust with people.

Cancer (Birth date range: June 21 – July 22)

The fourth Zodiac Sign is Cancer, and is represented by the constellation, Cancer — depicted as a crab. If this is you, you’re considered to be bold, compassionate, protective and intuitive. Cancers are known for their caregiving nature, but have a unique mix of being highly maternal, as well as distant and passive-aggressive at times. You love helping others and go out of your way to do so, but may be annoyed when you feel that attention isn’t reciprocated or appreciated.

Leo (Birth date range: July 23 – August 22)

Leo comes with the lion constellation. As a Leo, you’re vivacious, outgoing and fiery, and known for your warm nature and high self-esteem. In other words, you’re super friendly and approachable, but can also be proud or jealous. Be careful not to let arrogance creep in, and try to find a friendship circle that can keep you grounded.

Virgo (Birth date range: August 23 – September 22)

The sixth Sign brings us Virgo, represented by the constellation, the maiden. Under this sign, you’re probably introverted, practical, analytical, and sophisticated. People around you admire your kindness and attention to detail — just try not to get too caught up in that detail. You often hold yourself — and sometimes your loved ones — to an impossibly high standard. Take a step back and re-evaluate with that wonderful analytical mind of yours.

Libra (Birth date range: September 23 – October 22)

Libra is the seventh of the twelve Zodiac Signs, represented by the scales. Fun fact: Libra is the only inorganic symbol! If this is you, you’re balanced, social, and very diplomatic. You’re a great companion, and known for your selfless nature whereby you continually put others before yourself. However, you have a tendency to be too pragmatic — your logic can get in the way of making decisions based on emotions, which is what’s needed at times. You also struggle with insecurities more than other signs might.

Scorpio (Birth date range: October 23 – November 21)

Scorpio comes with the constellation, the scorpion. Scorpios are considered to be loyal, resourceful, and focused. You’re a real trailblazer — you love being right in the action, are driven by impulse, and known for your bravery. That can be intimidating to some people, and even though you’re out in the open, so you might appear prickly and closed off to strangers.

Sagittarius (Birth date range: November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarius is represented by the archer constellation. You value your independence, are known for your optimism and generosity, and love a good intellectual challenge. You’ve got a sense of magnetism about you and often find yourself surrounded by people. Don’t let that magnetism get to you; at times, you may appear arrogant. And also, sometimes you’re too direct with words and accidentally hurt others with your phrasing, so the old “think before you speak” mantra will do you good.

Capricorn (Birth date range: December 22 – January 19)

The tenth Sign brings us to Capricorn and the sea goat constellation. Half goat, half fish — not the most majestic creature. Hybrid animals aside, you’re admired for your patience and work ethic. You’re very disciplined and take time to make sure things are done properly — even if it’s a task you don’t enjoy. You’re known for your tenacity for boundaries and rules, and do almost anything to stay within them. Just remember that it’s okay to loosen up and break the rules sometimes (and not everything has to be perfect).

Aquarius (Birth date range: January 20 – February 18)

Represented by the constellation, the water bearer, Aquariuses are innovative, loyal and original. You love being creative, and your rebellious nature means your creativity often manifests in unique ways. On the downside, you’re often standoffish with the people who care about you, and you hate compromising. Your stubbornness here might cause friction amongst loved ones.

Pisces (Birth date range: February 19 – March 20)

We wrap up our Zodiac Signs with Pisces and the fish constellation (two fish, to be clear). As a Pisces, you’re intuitive and can think on your feet without relying on impulse. You’re also creative and empathetic, and feel deeply for those around you. With a compassionate and artistic nature, you might be too sensitive at times, or have a hard time seeing the “truth” because your emphatic empathy actually clouds your judgement.

I know my Zodiac Sign, now what?

Taking all that into consideration, whether you believe in astrology and horoscopes or not, you have a sign. What really matters is whether you choose to acknowledge it and let your sign influence your lifestyle and decision-making. Some people absolutely live by their sign, while others just skim a daily horoscope as a fun and energising way to start the day.

If you do want to hear your day by the stars, you can listen to a daily horoscope at CurtinFM! Tune in at 7:45am every morning, or visit our website any time after 8:00am for a recap.